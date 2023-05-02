LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. LiveOne Inc.’s current trading price is -8.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 222.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.48 and $1.70 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.44 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is $1.56. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.73 after an opening price of $1.62. The stock briefly fell to $1.55 before ending the session at $1.70.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LiveOne Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.70 on 05/01/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.48 on 12/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 108.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 106.27M and boasts a workforce of 184 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9616, with a change in price of +0.9550. Similarly, LiveOne Inc. recorded 368,216 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +157.85%.

LVO Stock Stochastic Average

LiveOne Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.11%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.13%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.02% and 65.16%, respectively.

LVO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 142.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 98.73%. The price of LVO fallen by 52.94% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 19.08%.