Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Lilium N.V.’s current trading price is -89.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.39 and $3.60. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.83 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.93 million observed over the last three months.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) current stock price is $0.38. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.42 after opening at $0.415. The stock’s lowest point was $0.3701 before it closed at $0.42.

Lilium N.V.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.60 on 05/03/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.39, recorded on 05/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lilium N.V. (LILM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 152.46M and boasts a workforce of 947 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Lilium N.V.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Lilium N.V. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9775, with a change in price of -1.0568. Similarly, Lilium N.V. recorded 1,716,517 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.39%.

How LILM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LILM stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

LILM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lilium N.V. over the last 50 days is at 1.75%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 3.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.51% and 5.89%, respectively.

LILM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -66.39%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -78.71%. The price of LILM decreased -43.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.41%.