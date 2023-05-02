KGC Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) stock is currently valued at $5.02. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.15 after opening at $5.11. The stock briefly dropped to $5.00 before ultimately closing at $5.05.

In terms of market performance, Kinross Gold Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.36 on 04/14/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.00 on 07/15/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of KGC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Kinross Gold Corporation’s current trading price is -6.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.33%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.00 and $5.36. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 9.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 15.06 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.33B and boasts a workforce of 8970 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.39, with a change in price of +0.81. Similarly, Kinross Gold Corporation recorded 14,661,041 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.24%.

Examining KGC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KGC stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

KGC Stock Stochastic Average

Kinross Gold Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.65%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.18% and 57.24%, respectively.

KGC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 22.74%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 36.41%. The price of KGC increased 5.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.