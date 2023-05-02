Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -62.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.49%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.45 and $6.21. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.68 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) currently stands at $2.34. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.512 after starting at $2.50. The stock’s lowest price was $2.30 before closing at $2.50.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.21 on 08/12/22 and the lowest value was $2.45 on 05/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -53.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 333.03M and boasts a workforce of 468 employees.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Innoviz Technologies Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.08, with a change in price of -3.08. Similarly, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. recorded 1,556,361 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.83%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INVZ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

INVZ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.57%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.82% and 7.29% respectively.

INVZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -40.46%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -47.18%. The price of INVZ leaped by -28.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.33%.