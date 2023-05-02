ING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ING Groep N.V.’s current trading price is -18.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $8.14 and $14.72. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.28 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.53 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is $12.06. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $12.525 after opening at $12.40. It dipped to a low of $12.30 before ultimately closing at $12.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ING Groep N.V.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $14.72 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value being $8.14 on 09/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.24B and boasts a workforce of 60778 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.91, with a change in price of +0.28. Similarly, ING Groep N.V. recorded 4,204,013 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.37%.

How ING’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ING stands at 2.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.51.

ING Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. over the past 50 days is 31.95%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.44%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 20.54% and 33.36%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ING Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.86% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ING has fallen by 1.64%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.54%.