Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Immix Biopharma Inc.’s current trading price is -17.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 320.59%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.68 and $3.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.06 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.17 million over the last three months.

The stock of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is currently priced at $2.86. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.99 after opening at $2.40. The day’s lowest price was $2.20 before the stock closed at $2.47.

Immix Biopharma Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.45 on 05/26/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.68 on 11/10/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.07M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.08, with a change in price of +1.69. Similarly, Immix Biopharma Inc. recorded 839,110 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +144.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMMX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IMMX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Immix Biopharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 91.22%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.22%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.98% and 88.74%, respectively.

IMMX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 24.89% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 169.81%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IMMX has fallen by 66.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 59.78%.