Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Immatics N.V.’s current trading price is -39.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.75 and $13.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.16 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.27 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Immatics N.V. (IMTX) is $8.26. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $7.485 after an opening price of $7.24. The stock briefly fell to $6.91 before ending the session at $7.32.

Immatics N.V. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.60 on 09/09/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.75 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 536.85M and boasts a workforce of 210 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.10, with a change in price of -2.22. Similarly, Immatics N.V. recorded 264,819 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMTX stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

IMTX Stock Stochastic Average

Immatics N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 67.16%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.95% and 67.32%, respectively.

IMTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -5.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -28.67%. The price of IMTX fallen by 19.71% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 20.41%.