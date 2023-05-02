Huize Holding Limited’s Shares Reel: 12.50% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 71.31M Market Cap

The stock price for Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) currently stands at $1.44. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.50 after starting at $1.36. The stock’s lowest price was $1.13 before closing at $1.25.

The market performance of Huize Holding Limited’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.52 on 03/07/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.45 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of HUIZ Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Huize Holding Limited’s current trading price is -5.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 220.00%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.45 and $1.52. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.21 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 32390.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.31M and boasts a workforce of 1034 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2685, with a change in price of +0.2950. Similarly, Huize Holding Limited recorded 52,095 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.76%.

Examining HUIZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUIZ stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HUIZ Stock Stochastic Average

Huize Holding Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 83.67%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.78%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.51% and 32.16%, respectively.

HUIZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 182.41%. The price of HUIZ fallen by 8.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.11%.