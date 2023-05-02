GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. GrafTech International Ltd.’s current trading price is -56.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.07 and $9.75 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.85 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.57 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is $4.26. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.66 after an opening price of $4.66. The stock briefly fell to $4.05 before ending the session at $4.71.

GrafTech International Ltd. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.75 on 05/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.07 on 05/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.10B and boasts a workforce of 1347 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.20, with a change in price of -0.98. Similarly, GrafTech International Ltd. recorded 1,553,356 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EAF stands at 2.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.73.

EAF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, GrafTech International Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 11.86%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 17.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.24% and 30.19%, respectively.

EAF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -10.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.80%. The price of EAF leaped by -11.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.75%.