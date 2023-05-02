Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -75.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.72%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.16 and $4.91. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 13.36 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 19.44 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is currently priced at $1.18. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.22 after opening at $1.22. The day’s lowest price was $1.16 before the stock closed at $1.22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.91 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $1.16 on 05/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.37B and boasts a workforce of 1292 employees.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5440, with a change in price of -0.6200. Similarly, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. recorded 20,057,650 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DNA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.31%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 13.33% and 12.78% respectively.

DNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -30.18% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -55.13%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DNA has leaped by -4.07%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.09%.