Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current trading price is -11.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.05 and $4.20. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.04 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.5 million observed over the last three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) currently has a stock price of $3.72. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.8879 after opening at $3.85. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.73 before it closed at $3.74.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.20 on 04/13/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.05 on 09/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.09B.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.66, with a change in price of -0.09. Similarly, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. recorded 4,000,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.37%.

FSM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. over the past 50 days is 54.55%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 16.67%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 19.46% and 19.44%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FSM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FSM has leaped by -2.62%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.