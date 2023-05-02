FingerMotion Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) currently has a stock price of $2.06. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.50 after opening at $1.80. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.75 before it closed at $1.74.

FingerMotion Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $9.80 on 10/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.62, recorded on 09/22/22.

52-week price history of FNGR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. FingerMotion Inc.’s current trading price is -78.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 232.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.62 and $9.80. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.93 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 97.09M and boasts a workforce of 68 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.5300, with a change in price of -1.9400. Similarly, FingerMotion Inc. recorded 213,726 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.50%.

FNGR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FNGR stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

FNGR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for FingerMotion Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 51.98%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 60.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.88% and 45.48%, respectively.

FNGR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -26.69%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -69.53%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FNGR has fallen by 46.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 22.26%.