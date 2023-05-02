ET Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The current stock price for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is $12.91. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $13.09 after opening at $12.93. It dipped to a low of $12.88 before ultimately closing at $12.88.

In terms of market performance, Energy Transfer LP had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.67 on 01/24/23, while the lowest value was $9.15 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of ET Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Energy Transfer LP’s current trading price is -5.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $9.15 and $13.67. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 12.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 12.21 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.67B and boasts a workforce of 12565 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Energy Transfer LP

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Energy Transfer LP as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.50, with a change in price of +0.73. Similarly, Energy Transfer LP recorded 12,759,884 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.99%.

ET Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ET stands at 1.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.79.

ET Stock Stochastic Average

Energy Transfer LP’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 81.11%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.73%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.67% and 68.29%, respectively.

ET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.78%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ET has fallen by 3.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.73%.