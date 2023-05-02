Dell Technologies Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 31.53B Market Cap

The present stock price for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is $44.06. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $44.109 after an opening price of $43.49. The stock briefly fell to $43.385 before ending the session at $43.82.

Dell Technologies Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $52.60 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $32.90 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of DELL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Dell Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -16.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $32.90 to $52.60. In the Technology sector, the Dell Technologies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.09 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.4 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.53B and boasts a workforce of 133000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Dell Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Dell Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.76, with a change in price of +1.46. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc. recorded 3,780,881 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.44%.

DELL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Dell Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 82.25%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 66.90% and 60.58% respectively.

DELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 9.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 12.50%. The price of DELL fallen by 9.56% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.62%.