CYH’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Community Health Systems Inc.’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is $3.91. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $6.525 after opening at $6.25. It dipped to a low of $6.18 before ultimately closing at $6.23.

The market performance of Community Health Systems Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $8.01 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.88, recorded on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of CYH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Community Health Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -51.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 107.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.88 and $8.01. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.32 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 796.82M and boasts a workforce of 66000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Community Health Systems Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Community Health Systems Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.03, with a change in price of +0.65. Similarly, Community Health Systems Inc. recorded 2,518,851 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.35%.

CYH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Community Health Systems Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 12.14%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 17.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.80% and 78.77%, respectively.

CYH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.04%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CYH has leaped by -20.20%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -33.84%.