CSCO: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CSCO has leaped by -7.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.11%.

At present, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has a stock price of $47.34. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $47.52 after an opening price of $47.20. The day’s lowest price was $47.125, and it closed at $47.25.

Cisco Systems Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $52.56 on 04/03/23 and the lowest value was $38.60 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of CSCO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cisco Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -9.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$38.60 and $52.56. The Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 13.02 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 19.07 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 191.06B and boasts a workforce of 83300 employees.

Cisco Systems Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Cisco Systems Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 48.78, with a change in price of -1.99. Similarly, Cisco Systems Inc. recorded 18,372,332 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.03%.

CSCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSCO stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

CSCO Stock Stochastic Average

Cisco Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 20.79%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 20.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.39% and 12.16%, respectively.