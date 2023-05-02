Coty Inc. (COTY) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Coty Inc.’s current trading price is -8.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.69%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.90 and $12.64. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.1 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.73 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Coty Inc. (COTY) is currently priced at $11.60. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $12.11 after opening at $11.88. The day’s lowest price was $11.78 before the stock closed at $11.81.

Coty Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $12.64 on 04/20/23 and the lowest value was $5.90 on 05/25/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Coty Inc. (COTY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.96B and boasts a workforce of 11012 employees.

Coty Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Coty Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.47, with a change in price of +3.60. Similarly, Coty Inc. recorded 5,664,041 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COTY stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

COTY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Coty Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 49.54%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.23%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 18.70% and 20.64% respectively.

COTY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 35.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 72.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of COTY has leaped by -3.77%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.48%.