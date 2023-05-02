Company’s Banking Shares: Up -12.22% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

The current stock price for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is $5.14. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $5.18 after opening at $5.11. It dipped to a low of $5.11 before ultimately closing at $5.15.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $5.86 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value being $3.71 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ITUB Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current trading price is -12.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.71 and $5.86. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 6.17 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 31.8 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 46.77B and boasts a workforce of 100600 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.82, with a change in price of +0.34. Similarly, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. recorded 31,220,600 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.08%.

ITUB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ITUB stands at 4.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.61.

ITUB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. over the last 50 days is at 84.91%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 75.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.52% and 70.52%, respectively.

ITUB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ITUB has fallen by 7.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.80%.