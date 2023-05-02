Charting the Course: Chanson International Holding’s CHSN Stock Prospects

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) currently has a stock price of $1.91. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.055 after opening at $1.53. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.53 before it closed at $1.54.

52-week price history of CHSN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Chanson International Holding’s current trading price is -52.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.04 and $4.00. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.1 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.53 million over the last three months.

Moving average and trading volume data

CHSN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHSN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CHSN Stock Stochastic Average

CHSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -22.04%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHSN has leaped by -22.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.23%.