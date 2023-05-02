Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cano Health Inc.’s current trading price is -89.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.76 and $9.75 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.45 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.94 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) currently stands at $1.04. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.20 after starting at $1.15. The stock’s lowest price was $1.005 before closing at $1.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cano Health Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.75 on 10/07/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.76 on 03/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 530.40M and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

Cano Health Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Cano Health Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3242, with a change in price of -1.0500. Similarly, Cano Health Inc. recorded 7,741,965 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CANO stands at 4.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.96.

CANO Stock Stochastic Average

Cano Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 27.85%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.50% and 45.25%, respectively.

CANO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -24.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -71.43%. The price of CANO leaped by -7.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.57%.