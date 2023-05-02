BP p.l.c. Inc. (BP) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BP has fallen by 5.34%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.22%.

The stock of BP p.l.c. (BP) is currently priced at $40.01. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $40.42 after opening at $39.98. The day’s lowest price was $39.84 before the stock closed at $40.28.

BP p.l.c. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $41.38 on 02/14/23 and the lowest value was $25.36 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of BP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. BP p.l.c.’s current trading price is -3.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$25.36 and $41.38. The BP p.l.c.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 6.69 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 9.74 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

BP p.l.c. (BP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 114.44B and boasts a workforce of 67600 employees.

BP p.l.c.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating BP p.l.c. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.34, with a change in price of +5.01. Similarly, BP p.l.c. recorded 8,931,267 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.31%.

BP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BP stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.74.

BP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BP p.l.c.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 89.55%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.35%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.48% and 64.63%, respectively.