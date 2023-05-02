Bonso Electronics International Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 17.90M Market Cap

The current stock price for Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) is $3.80. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $5.71 after opening at $3.2646. It dipped to a low of $3.13 before ultimately closing at $3.11.

The market performance of Bonso Electronics International Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $12.09 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $2.26, recorded on 05/10/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of BNSO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s current trading price is -68.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.26 and $12.09. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.97 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 16820.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.90M and boasts a workforce of 208 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Bonso Electronics International Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Bonso Electronics International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.29, with a change in price of +0.36. Similarly, Bonso Electronics International Inc. recorded 23,925 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.47%.

BNSO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Bonso Electronics International Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 41.41%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.68% and 58.84%, respectively.

BNSO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 25.81% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.47%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BNSO has fallen by 20.63%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.25%.