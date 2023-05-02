BlackBerry Limited Inc. (BB) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 26.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.05%. The price of BB leaped by -9.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.74%.

The stock price for BlackBerry Limited (BB) currently stands at $4.12. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.93 after starting at $3.89. The stock’s lowest price was $3.85 before closing at $3.88.

In terms of market performance, BlackBerry Limited had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.20 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.17 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of BB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. BlackBerry Limited’s current trading price is -42.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.17 and $7.20. The BlackBerry Limited’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 4.07 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.55 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.27B and boasts a workforce of 3325 employees.

BlackBerry Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating BlackBerry Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.03, with a change in price of -0.52. Similarly, BlackBerry Limited recorded 6,363,205 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.32%.

BB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BB stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BB Stock Stochastic Average

BlackBerry Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 49.76%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.54% and 12.69%, respectively.