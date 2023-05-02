Behind Stellantis N.V.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has a stock price of $16.16. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $16.885 after an opening price of $16.66. The day’s lowest price was $16.62, and it closed at $16.65.

Stellantis N.V. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.97 on 04/14/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $11.37 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of STLA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Stellantis N.V.’s current trading price is -14.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.13%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $11.37 and $18.97. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.48 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.29B and boasts a workforce of 272367 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Stellantis N.V.

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Stellantis N.V. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.49, with a change in price of +1.00. Similarly, Stellantis N.V. recorded 5,373,164 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.62%.

STLA Stock Stochastic Average

Stellantis N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.62%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.21% and 15.02%, respectively.

STLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.09%. Over the last 30 days, the price of STLA has leaped by -11.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.50%.