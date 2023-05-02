Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s current trading price is -99.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.90%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.10 and $30.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 118.87 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 129.0 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is currently priced at $0.10. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.1225 after opening at $0.1085. The day’s lowest price was $0.10 before the stock closed at $0.11.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $30.00 on 08/17/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.10 on 05/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -96.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.37M and boasts a workforce of 32000 employees.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8414, with a change in price of -3.5070. Similarly, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. recorded 101,461,586 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -97.15%.

BBBY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.16%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.65%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 0.97% and 1.68% respectively.

BBBY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -95.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -97.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BBBY has leaped by -82.65%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -45.44%.