Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Array Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -24.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 242.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.45 and $24.59 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.66 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.7 million over the last three months.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) stock is currently valued at $18.67. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $20.43 after opening at $20.39. The stock briefly dropped to $19.53 before ultimately closing at $19.77.

Array Technologies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $24.59 on 01/18/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $5.45 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.99B and boasts a workforce of 1082 employees.

Array Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Array Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.56, with a change in price of -2.03. Similarly, Array Technologies Inc. recorded 4,331,671 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.95%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARRY stands at 6.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.80.

ARRY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Array Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.87%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.83% and 26.70%, respectively.

ARRY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.41%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.75%. The price of ARRY decreased -14.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.22%.