Arco Platform Limited: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The stock price for Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) currently stands at $12.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $13.00 after starting at $11.85. The stock’s lowest price was $11.21 before closing at $10.90.

Arco Platform Limited’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $20.39 on 05/02/22 and a low of $7.85 for the same time frame on 11/22/22.

52-week price history of ARCE Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Arco Platform Limited’s current trading price is -38.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.98%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.85 and $20.39. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.69 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 58810.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 815.32M and boasts a workforce of 2935 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Arco Platform Limited

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Arco Platform Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.54, with a change in price of +0.26. Similarly, Arco Platform Limited recorded 89,503 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.13%.

Examining ARCE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARCE stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.99.

ARCE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Arco Platform Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 61.46%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.61% and 16.50%, respectively.

ARCE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.56%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.73%. The price of ARCE fallen by 0.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.43%.