APLM’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $3.71 to $49.00 – What’s Next for Investors?

The stock price for Apollomics Inc. (APLM) currently stands at $5.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.30 after starting at $6.20. The stock’s lowest price was $4.865 before closing at $4.64.

52-week price history of APLM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Apollomics Inc.’s current trading price is -89.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.20%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.71 and $49.00. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.16 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Apollomics Inc. (APLM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 453.16M and boasts a workforce of 59 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining APLM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APLM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

APLM Stock Stochastic Average

APLM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.87%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -49.45%. The price of APLM leaped by -82.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.99%.