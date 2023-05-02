ANGH’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Anghami Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is $1.35. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.56 after opening at $1.51. It dipped to a low of $0.72 before ultimately closing at $0.83.

Anghami Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $8.66 on 06/24/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.72, recorded on 05/01/23.

52-week price history of ANGH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Anghami Inc.’s current trading price is -84.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.72 and $8.66. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.31 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 31900.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.72M and boasts a workforce of 169 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8823, with a change in price of -1.0650. Similarly, Anghami Inc. recorded 53,392 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.65%.

ANGH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Anghami Inc. over the last 50 days is at 32.91%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 57.96%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.19% and 22.31%, respectively.

ANGH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.47% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -47.38%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ANGH has leaped by -18.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.29%.