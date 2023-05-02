ANET’s Stock Dilemma: Arista Networks Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) currently has a stock price of $138.48. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $162.09 after opening at $160.55. The lowest recorded price for the day was $159.43 before it closed at $160.16.

In terms of market performance, Arista Networks Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $171.44 on 03/23/23, while the lowest value was $89.11 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of ANET Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Arista Networks Inc.’s current trading price is -19.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $89.11 and $171.44. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 8.34 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.61 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.03B and boasts a workforce of 3612 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Arista Networks Inc.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Arista Networks Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 139.88, with a change in price of +9.01. Similarly, Arista Networks Inc. recorded 2,454,577 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.98%.

ANET Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANET stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ANET Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Arista Networks Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 14.20%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.19%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.65% and 34.94%, respectively.

ANET Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 14.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ANET has leaped by -17.50%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.83%.