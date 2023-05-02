Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is IPG Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has a stock price of $35.44. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $36.39 after an opening price of $35.75. The day’s lowest price was $35.70, and it closed at $36.15.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $39.52 on 02/03/23 and the lowest value was $25.14 on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of IPG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -10.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $25.14 to $39.52. In the Communication Services sector, the The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.78 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.03 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.77B and boasts a workforce of 58400 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.65, with a change in price of +2.74. Similarly, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. recorded 3,584,370 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.40%.

Examining IPG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IPG stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

IPG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 47.11%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 32.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 39.88% and 38.46% respectively.

IPG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.20%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IPG has leaped by -4.83%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.22%.