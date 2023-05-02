An In-Depth Look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Inc. (APE) Price Performance During Market Crashes

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 11.35% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -26.98%. The price of APE fallen by 12.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.29%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has a current stock price of $1.57. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.57 after opening at $1.49. The stock’s low for the day was $1.4803, and it eventually closed at $1.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of APE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -85.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 141.54%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.65 and $10.50. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 8.84 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 26.7 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.99B and boasts a workforce of 2787 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6565, with a change in price of +0.6187. Similarly, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. recorded 28,021,650 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.04%.

APE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 24.39%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 50.59%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.25% and 24.89%, respectively.