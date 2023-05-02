AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

At present, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has a stock price of $5.65. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.69 after an opening price of $5.53. The day’s lowest price was $5.375, and it closed at $5.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $16.89 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.77 on 01/06/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of AMC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -66.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.87%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.77 and $16.89. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 20.13 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 36.1 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.86B and boasts a workforce of 2787 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.24, with a change in price of -1.80. Similarly, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. recorded 33,322,563 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.16%.

AMC Stock Stochastic Average

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.06%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.15%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.52% and 79.02%, respectively.

AMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 38.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMC has fallen by 13.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.91%.