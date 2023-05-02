AMBO’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.92%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 14.08%. The price of AMBO increased 9.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.41%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) stock is currently valued at $0.29. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.31 after opening at $0.24. The stock briefly dropped to $0.24 before ultimately closing at $0.27.

The market performance of Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $0.82 on 05/12/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.23 on 10/04/22.

52-week price history of AMBO Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s current trading price is -64.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.76%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.23 and $0.82. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 4.31 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 85330.0 over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.83M and boasts a workforce of 1088 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3241, with a change in price of -0.0071. Similarly, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. recorded 103,991 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.25%.

AMBO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 24.57%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.57%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 26.40% and 29.21% respectively.