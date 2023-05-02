Alphabet Inc. Inc. (GOOGL) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 21.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 16.24%. The price of GOOGL fallen by 6.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.16%.

The present stock price for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is $107.20. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $107.99 after an opening price of $106.84. The stock briefly fell to $106.82 before ending the session at $107.34.

Alphabet Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $122.85 on 05/04/22 and the lowest value was $83.34 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of GOOGL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Alphabet Inc.’s current trading price is -12.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$83.34 and $122.85. The Alphabet Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 25.63 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 39.27 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1371.58B and boasts a workforce of 190711 employees.

Alphabet Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 40 analysts are rating Alphabet Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 97.02, with a change in price of +7.72. Similarly, Alphabet Inc. recorded 36,445,480 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.76%.

GOOGL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOOGL stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

GOOGL Stock Stochastic Average

Alphabet Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.43%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.82% and 67.18%, respectively.