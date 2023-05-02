Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -12.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.84%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $18.28 and $23.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.78 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.39 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is $20.99. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $21.05 after an opening price of $20.98. The stock briefly fell to $20.85 before ending the session at $21.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Albertsons Companies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $23.97 on 05/04/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $18.28 on 03/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.03B and boasts a workforce of 290000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.76, with a change in price of -0.05. Similarly, Albertsons Companies Inc. recorded 3,577,204 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACI stands at 5.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.86.

ACI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 77.89%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 68.47% and 66.27% respectively.

ACI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 1.21% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.99%. The price of ACI fallen by 1.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.14%.