A Tale of Resilience: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is $53.55. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $58.34 after opening at $57.97. The stock touched a low of $56.55 before closing at $56.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $106.65 on 06/06/22, and the lowest price during that time was $48.57, recorded on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of FIS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s current trading price is -49.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $48.57 and $106.65. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.71 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.21B and boasts a workforce of 69000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Fidelity National Information Services Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.76, with a change in price of -16.59. Similarly, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. recorded 6,253,549 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.79%.

FIS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIS stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

FIS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 22.26%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.02% and 64.62%, respectively.

FIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -21.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -36.93%. The price of FIS leaped by -1.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.13%.