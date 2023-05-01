X’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.39: What It Means for United States Steel Corporation’s Future

United States Steel Corporation (X) stock is currently valued at $22.88. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $23.60 after opening at $23.48. The stock briefly dropped to $22.63 before ultimately closing at $23.73.

The market performance of United States Steel Corporation’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $34.37 on 04/29/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $16.41 on 07/06/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of X Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. United States Steel Corporation’s current trading price is -33.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.43%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $16.41 and $34.37. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 11.71 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 7.04 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

United States Steel Corporation (X) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.39B and boasts a workforce of 22740 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for United States Steel Corporation

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating United States Steel Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.88, with a change in price of -4.16. Similarly, United States Steel Corporation recorded 6,886,859 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.38%.

Examining X’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for X stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

X Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, United States Steel Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 2.80%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.05%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.42% and 10.54%, respectively.

X Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -8.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.24%. The price of X decreased -12.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.52%.