WW International Inc. (WW) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. WW International Inc.’s current trading price is -19.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 154.31%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.28 and $10.34 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.72 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.32 million over the last three months.

At present, WW International Inc. (WW) has a stock price of $8.34. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.415 after an opening price of $8.09. The day’s lowest price was $8.00, and it closed at $8.35.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

WW International Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $10.34 on 05/04/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.28 on 12/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WW International Inc. (WW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 81.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 631.51M and boasts a workforce of 7100 employees.

WW International Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating WW International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.78, with a change in price of +4.41. Similarly, WW International Inc. recorded 5,138,581 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +111.09%.

WW Stock Stochastic Average

WW International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.46%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.91% and 72.50%, respectively.

WW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 116.10%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 96.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WW has fallen by 112.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.63%.