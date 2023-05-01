WETG Stock: Exploring WeTrade Group Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) currently stands at $0.11. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.1345 after starting at $0.0848. The stock’s lowest price was $0.0677 before closing at $0.08.

WeTrade Group Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $50.50 on 08/05/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.07 on 04/28/23.

52-week price history of WETG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. WeTrade Group Inc.’s current trading price is -99.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.07 to $50.50. In the Technology sector, the WeTrade Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 81.19 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.77 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -63.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.15M and boasts a workforce of 76 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3685, with a change in price of -0.7417. Similarly, WeTrade Group Inc. recorded 3,048,704 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -87.02%.

Examining WETG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WETG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WETG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, WeTrade Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 8.89%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 20.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 7.88% and 4.07% respectively.

WETG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -67.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -90.04%. The price of WETG leaped by -57.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.86%.