Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s current trading price is -96.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 183.25%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.36 and $28.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 0.59 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 40920.0 over the last three months.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) current stock price is $1.02. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.1695 after opening at $0.6702. The stock’s lowest point was $0.6122 before it closed at $0.54.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.20M and boasts a workforce of 48 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7665, with a change in price of +0.3300. Similarly, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. recorded 61,997 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +47.83%.

How VEDU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VEDU stands at 4.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.47.

VEDU Stock Stochastic Average

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 76.21%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 76.21%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.14% and 11.63%, respectively.

VEDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 159.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 33.44%. The price of VEDU decreased 0.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 52.92%.