Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Shares Reel: -28.73% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 1.20B Market Cap

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has a current stock price of $13.37. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $14.70 after opening at $14.47. The stock’s low for the day was $13.77, and it eventually closed at $13.90.

Upstart Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $94.43 on 05/04/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $12.01 on 12/28/22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of UPST Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -85.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $12.01 and $94.43. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.51 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.86 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.20B and boasts a workforce of 1875 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Upstart Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Upstart Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.26, with a change in price of -3.67. Similarly, Upstart Holdings Inc. recorded 5,435,026 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.19%.

UPST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UPST stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.47.

UPST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Upstart Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 12.25%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 1.49%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.49% and 15.22%, respectively.

UPST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 1.13% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -42.74%. The price of UPST leaped by -5.78% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.78%.