United Insurance Holdings Corp. Inc. (UIHC) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 289.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 883.10%. The price of UIHC fallen by 58.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 52.96%.

Currently, the stock price of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is $4.13. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $4.23 after opening at $3.45. The stock touched a low of $3.38 before closing at $3.44.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

United Insurance Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $3.48 on 04/28/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.29 on 11/28/22.

52-week price history of UIHC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is 18.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1313.90%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.29 and $3.48. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.72 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 0.76 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 117.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 148.89M and boasts a workforce of 269 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.93, with a change in price of +3.80. Similarly, United Insurance Holdings Corp. recorded 585,390 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1,143.98%.

UIHC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for United Insurance Holdings Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 96.52%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.36%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.45% and 91.04%, respectively.