Uncovering the Potential of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Stock

The present stock price for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) is $1.08. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.06 after an opening price of $1.01. The stock briefly fell to $1.0085 before ending the session at $1.04.

In terms of market performance, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.33 on 05/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.79 on 03/31/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

52-week price history of PRAX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s current trading price is -91.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.79 to $13.33. In the Healthcare sector, the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.77 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.67 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -77.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.70M and boasts a workforce of 109 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.3423, with a change in price of -1.0600. Similarly, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. recorded 1,517,702 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.53%.

Examining PRAX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRAX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PRAX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. over the last 50 days is 9.86%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.72%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.21% and 72.88%, respectively.

PRAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -54.61% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -44.02%. The price of PRAX fallen by 34.44% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.92%.