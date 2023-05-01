TOP’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2117.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2077.26%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TOP has fallen by 1890.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1628.59%.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) currently has a stock price of $108.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $256.44 after opening at $69.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $48.60 before it closed at $20.00.

52-week price history of TOP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. TOP Financial Group Limited’s current trading price is 112.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2991.71%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.50 and $50.97. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 6.49 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2108.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.79B and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.09, with a change in price of +103.34. Similarly, TOP Financial Group Limited recorded 661,849 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2,121.97%.

TOP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for TOP Financial Group Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 41.39%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.98% and 78.85%, respectively.