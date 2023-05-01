The Significance of Moving Averages in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. Inc. (HUBC) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -93.40% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -91.91%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HUBC has leaped by -41.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -27.19%.

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) is currently priced at $0.82. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.89 after opening at $0.8706. The day’s lowest price was $0.8021 before the stock closed at $0.93.

52-week price history of HUBC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s current trading price is -95.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.86 and $16.98. The HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.83 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.29 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -91.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 94.54M and boasts a workforce of 548 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

HUBC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUBC stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

HUBC Stock Stochastic Average