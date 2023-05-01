The RRC Tug-of-War: 2023’s Market Gains and Losses Analyzed

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.54%. The price of RRC fallen by 4.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.73%.

The stock price for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) currently stands at $26.45. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.76 after starting at $25.24. The stock’s lowest price was $25.01 before closing at $25.05.

Range Resources Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $37.44 on 06/08/22 and a low of $22.61 for the same time frame on 02/21/23.

52-week price history of RRC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Range Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -29.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.98%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $22.61 and $37.44. The trading volume for the Energy sector company’s shares reached about 7.64 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 5.04 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.05B and boasts a workforce of 544 employees.

Range Resources Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Range Resources Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.52, with a change in price of -0.39. Similarly, Range Resources Corporation recorded 4,652,847 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.45%.

RRC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RRC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

RRC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Range Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 53.63%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 58.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 29.96% and 24.31% respectively.