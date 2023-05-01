Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Tellurian Inc.’s current trading price is -73.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.06%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.94 and $5.41. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.87 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 12.54 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has a stock price of $1.42. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.43 after an opening price of $1.37. The day’s lowest price was $1.35, and it closed at $1.37.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Tellurian Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.41 on 04/29/22 and a low of $0.94 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 772.00M and boasts a workforce of 171 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6514, with a change in price of -1.1000. Similarly, Tellurian Inc. recorded 12,234,573 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.65%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TELL stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

TELL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tellurian Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 60.00%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 35.58% and 37.97% respectively.

TELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -15.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -46.01%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TELL has fallen by 24.56%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.41%.