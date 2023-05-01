Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Starbucks Corporation’s current trading price is 0.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.94%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $68.39 and $114.31. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 2.21 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.79 million over the last three months.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) currently has a stock price of $114.85. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $114.31 after opening at $112.42. The lowest recorded price for the day was $112.29 before it closed at $114.29.

Starbucks Corporation’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $114.31 on 05/01/23, and the lowest price during that time was $68.39, recorded on 05/12/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 129.58B and boasts a workforce of 402000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Starbucks Corporation

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Starbucks Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 104.16, with a change in price of +11.60. Similarly, Starbucks Corporation recorded 5,881,650 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.20%.

SBUX Stock Stochastic Average

Starbucks Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.45%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 99.32% and 96.60%, respectively.

SBUX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 15.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 34.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SBUX has fallen by 13.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.09%.