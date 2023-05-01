Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current trading price is -37.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $28.81 and $48.18. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 10.98 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 6.79 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is $30.29. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $30.51 after opening at $29.88. The stock touched a low of $29.61 before closing at $29.88.

Southwest Airlines Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $48.18 on 05/04/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $28.81 on 04/27/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.78B and boasts a workforce of 66656 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Southwest Airlines Co.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Southwest Airlines Co. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.08, with a change in price of -9.46. Similarly, Southwest Airlines Co. recorded 7,076,758 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.80%.

How LUV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LUV stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

LUV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. over the last 50 days is at 22.16%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 35.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.06% and 27.69%, respectively.

LUV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.87%. The price of LUV leaped by -3.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.79%.